'Brothers in Arms' is getting a TV adaptation

TV adaptation of popular shooter video game franchise, “Brothers in Arms”, is in the works. According to The Hollywood Reporter, video game developer Gearbox Entertainment has teamed with showrunner Scott Rosenbaum for the series.

Rosenbaum will serve as showrunner as well as executive producer on the project alongside Gearbox co-founder and CEO Randy Pitchford. Jean-Julien Baronnet, Richard Whelan and Sean Haran are attached to produce. “I love the stories we told in the games, and we do have more stories to tell, but a TV show lets us explore this subject matter and the effect on the relationships and people in broader ways,” Pitchford said.

The game debuted in 2005 with “Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30”, which centered on a group of paratroopers dropped behind enemy lines on D-Day. The original game was based on true events of the historic Mission Albany of the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment. The first season of “Brothers in Arms” series will be inspired by true events in World War II. The initial episodes will focus on a confidential operation ‘Exercise Tiger’, a "rehearsal" for D-Day that went terribly haywire. The story will focus on a group of eight men who must rescue their colonel from Axis powers before the enemy can learn of D-Day plans. Full production on the series has not started, but the makers are looking for actors and directors and want an ambitious broadcast partner.