Priyanka Chopra lauds Madhuri Dixit's free online dance tutorials

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday lauded Madhuri Dixit's free online dance learning program and called it a 'wonderful initiative' to boost positivity during the difficult times of coronavirus crisis. The 37-year-old actor took to Twitter and appreciated the initiative by the 'Kalank' actor. Priyanka tweeted, "Love @MadhuriDixit#LearnAMove #ShareAMove is a wonderful initiative by team @dancewithMDenabling everyone to stay positive during these difficult times through dance! While we all stay indoors & safe, let's try to get through it with a twirl. Chk it - http://bit.ly/DWMFreeClassesEveryWeek."

Madhuri replied to Priyanka's response and tweeted, " Thank you @priyankachopra! Let's all stay positive and get through this together." The 'Devdas' star introduced the "LearnAMove ShareAMove" initiative by sharing a video on Twitter. In the video, Madhuri said that the lockdown is a difficult time and that's why she along with her online dance learning academy 'Dance with Madhuri' have decided to spread some joy and happiness through a dance learning campaign - '#LearnAMove ShareAMove'. The two of her top dancing lessons will be free from April 1 to 30 on the website.

The 'Total Dhamaal' star also requested people to stay indoors and stay safe from coronavirus. Earlier, Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan appreciated the initiative by the 'Dhak-Dhak' girl. (ANI)