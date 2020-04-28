Left Menu
Prabhas expresses gratitude as 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' clocks 3 years

Three years after delivering the super-duper hit film 'Baahubali

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 13:25 IST
The behind the scene image shared by actor Prabhas on third anniversary of 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Three years after delivering the super-duper hit film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion', actor Prabhas on Tuesday expressed gratefulness to everyone for making the movie a success. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' starring actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati set a benchmark in Indian cinema.

As today, April 28, marks the third anniversary of the film, the 40-year-old actor took to Instagram and said: "Baahubali 2 was not just a film that the nation loved but also, the biggest film of my life." The actor shared a behind-the-scene picture featuring himself with co-star Rana and filmmaker Rajamouli. The shared still appears to be taken after a fight scene from the movie.

He also expressed gratefulness to all his fans, team, and director of the movie for making the 2017 release "one of the most memorable projects". Concluding the caption, the 'Saaho' actor further wrote: "Baahubali 2 completes three years and I'm delighted for all the love the film and I have received."

The epic saga 'Baahubali' was directed by SS Rajamouli. The magnum opus stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. The war drama 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' was released on April 28, 2017, while 'Baahubali: The Beginning' was released on July 10, 2015. (ANI)

