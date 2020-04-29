Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will Mirzapur Season 2 premiere in Dec 2020? Trailer likely to be launched in Oct

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 15:20 IST
Will Mirzapur Season 2 premiere in Dec 2020? Trailer likely to be launched in Oct
The rumour also states that Mirzapur Season 2’s trailer will be out nearly two months before its premiere. Image Credit: Facebook / Rasika Dugal

The success of Mirzapur Season 1 was tremendous that compelled the series makers to work on Season 2. We are going to talk about Mirzapur Season 2 in this post. The series lovers are passionately waiting to know when it will be released.

Mirzapur Season 2 is undeniably one of the most anticipated Indian crime thriller web television series. The outdoor filming and production for the second season is no longer continuing due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in India and abroad. The coronavirus pandemic has badly affected the Indian and global entertainment industry.

The release date for Mirzapur Season 2 is yet to be announced albeit Amazon Prime Video already confirmed that the highly acclaimed series would be released in 2020. According to an ongoing rumour, the second season will commence streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 25, 2020.

The rumour also states that Mirzapur Season 2's trailer will be out nearly two months before its premiere. However, these are all rumours and Amazon Prime Video is yet to confirm it.

The plot for Season 2is totally kept under wraps. However, the second season is likely to see the returning of Bablu. There is a possibility that once Guddu recovers, he will run the gangs of Gorakhpur and commence his reign right from the front of Gorakhpur.

Ali Faizal has already confirmed that Mirzapur Season 2 is being produced. The majority of cast members from Season 1 are set to return for the second season. Major actors like Pankaj Tripathi will reprise his role as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Bhaiya, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Satyanand Tripathi, Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit, Anjum Sharma as Sharad Shukla, Shaji Chaudhary as Maqbool Khan to name a few.

Mirzapur Season 2 is rumoured to be premiered on December 25, 2020. However, it is yet to be confirmed. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web television series.

Also Read: Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump order keeping meat packing plants open worries unions

President Donald Trump took executive action to order meat processing plants to stay open amid concerns over growing coronavirus cases and the impact on the nations food supply. The order signed Tuesday uses the Defense Production Act to cl...

10 arrested for attacking policemen enforcing lockdown in Howrah

Ten persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting policemen enforcing lockdown in the coronavirus red zone of Howrah district last evening. According to a senior official of the Howrah police commissionarte, a total of 10 pers...

Lebanon c.bank governor rejects PM's criticism, says no need for deposits haircut

Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh defended his record on Wednesday, rejecting criticism from the prime minister that he was to blame for a financial crisis and assuring savers there was no need for a haircut on their deposits.Sala...

Nightly show in Swiss block helps beat lockdown blues

Dressed in a black trench coat and hat, 36-year-old Audrey Lecomte performed Singing in the Rain on a drizzly Tuesday evening to the residents of Genevas Round House apartment complex, who twirled umbrellas from balconies to the music.The n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020