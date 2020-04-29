Will Mirzapur Season 2 premiere in Dec 2020? Trailer likely to be launched in Oct

The success of Mirzapur Season 1 was tremendous that compelled the series makers to work on Season 2. We are going to talk about Mirzapur Season 2 in this post. The series lovers are passionately waiting to know when it will be released.

Mirzapur Season 2 is undeniably one of the most anticipated Indian crime thriller web television series. The outdoor filming and production for the second season is no longer continuing due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in India and abroad. The coronavirus pandemic has badly affected the Indian and global entertainment industry.

The release date for Mirzapur Season 2 is yet to be announced albeit Amazon Prime Video already confirmed that the highly acclaimed series would be released in 2020. According to an ongoing rumour, the second season will commence streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 25, 2020.

The rumour also states that Mirzapur Season 2's trailer will be out nearly two months before its premiere. However, these are all rumours and Amazon Prime Video is yet to confirm it.

The plot for Season 2is totally kept under wraps. However, the second season is likely to see the returning of Bablu. There is a possibility that once Guddu recovers, he will run the gangs of Gorakhpur and commence his reign right from the front of Gorakhpur.

Ali Faizal has already confirmed that Mirzapur Season 2 is being produced. The majority of cast members from Season 1 are set to return for the second season. Major actors like Pankaj Tripathi will reprise his role as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Bhaiya, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Satyanand Tripathi, Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit, Anjum Sharma as Sharad Shukla, Shaji Chaudhary as Maqbool Khan to name a few.

Mirzapur Season 2 is rumoured to be premiered on December 25, 2020. However, it is yet to be confirmed. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web television series.

