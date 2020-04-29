Lalu Prasad condoles Irrfan Khan's death, recalls the meeting they had in Patna

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad on Wednesday expressed grief over the untimely demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan and fondly recalled the visit by the latter, two decades his junior, to his Patna residence a few years ago. The septuagenarian, who is in Ranchi serving sentences in many fodder scam cases and lodged at a Jharkhand hospital because of precarious health, offered his condolences on his official twitter handle, operated by people close to him.

"Saddening (sic) to hear about the demise of one of the most versatile actors of Indian cinema, Irrfan Khan! Met with Irrfan when he came calling at Patna residence! A multi- faceted man, a great human being! My sincere condolences to his family, friends and fan, Prasad said in his tweet which ended with the hashtag #RIPIrrfanKhan. Prasad also shared a selfie clicked by the deceased actor during their meeting wherein the colourful political leader can be seen donning a fez cap.

Khan had flown down to Patna in July, 2016, on the festive occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr while he was busy with promotions for his upcoming release 'Madaari'. Prasad, who played the host, was at his usual ebullient best, enjoying his partys fresh tryst with power after having faded into oblivion for a few years.

The actor, who told the media during his visit that he had been "great admirer" of the charismatic and colourful politician, requested the latter to do his bit for promoting 'Madaari' by playing a 'damru' a two-headed drum with knotted leather strikers which street-performers play while making monkeys and bears dance to the beats. Prasad, always known for his abandon even in public glare, promptly obliged. When asked by Khan about the movies and songs that he enjoyed Prasad broke into the Mohd Rafi number 'O door ke musafir hum ko bhi saath le le' from Dilip Kumar-starrer 'Udan Khatola' and the actor joined him in humming the tune.

With visible admiration Khan had also tossed at him the query "who would you like to play the title role if a biopic is made on your life? "Who else, but myself", Prasad had quipped adding "now dont ask me who should be playing the heroine", leaving all present on the occasion, including Khan, in splits..