Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lalu Prasad condoles Irrfan Khan's death, recalls the meeting they had in Patna

PTI | Patna | Updated: 29-04-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 16:54 IST
Lalu Prasad condoles Irrfan Khan's death, recalls the meeting they had in Patna

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad on Wednesday expressed grief over the untimely demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan and fondly recalled the visit by the latter, two decades his junior, to his Patna residence a few years ago. The septuagenarian, who is in Ranchi serving sentences in many fodder scam cases and lodged at a Jharkhand hospital because of precarious health, offered his condolences on his official twitter handle, operated by people close to him.

"Saddening (sic) to hear about the demise of one of the most versatile actors of Indian cinema, Irrfan Khan! Met with Irrfan when he came calling at Patna residence! A multi- faceted man, a great human being! My sincere condolences to his family, friends and fan, Prasad said in his tweet which ended with the hashtag #RIPIrrfanKhan. Prasad also shared a selfie clicked by the deceased actor during their meeting wherein the colourful political leader can be seen donning a fez cap.

Khan had flown down to Patna in July, 2016, on the festive occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr while he was busy with promotions for his upcoming release 'Madaari'. Prasad, who played the host, was at his usual ebullient best, enjoying his partys fresh tryst with power after having faded into oblivion for a few years.

The actor, who told the media during his visit that he had been "great admirer" of the charismatic and colourful politician, requested the latter to do his bit for promoting 'Madaari' by playing a 'damru' a two-headed drum with knotted leather strikers which street-performers play while making monkeys and bears dance to the beats. Prasad, always known for his abandon even in public glare, promptly obliged. When asked by Khan about the movies and songs that he enjoyed Prasad broke into the Mohd Rafi number 'O door ke musafir hum ko bhi saath le le' from Dilip Kumar-starrer 'Udan Khatola' and the actor joined him in humming the tune.

With visible admiration Khan had also tossed at him the query "who would you like to play the title role if a biopic is made on your life? "Who else, but myself", Prasad had quipped adding "now dont ask me who should be playing the heroine", leaving all present on the occasion, including Khan, in splits..

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

ICC hands two-year ban to Deepak Agarwal for breaching Anti-Corruption Code

The International Cricket Council ICC on Wednesday banned Deepak Agarwal, one of the team owners of the Sindhis franchise in the 2018 T10 league, for two years for breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Six months of the ban has been suspe...

Dr Harsh Vardhan appreciates Lions Club's contribution in fight against COVID-19

I value Lions Club members having made an appreciable contribution in our fight against COVID-19, especially through PM CARES contribution, equipment, sanitizers food, PPE kits and N95 masks etc. for hospitals, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minis...

Irrfan Khan: ever the actor, never the star

Always the actor, never the star, Irrfan Khan shone bright in a cinematic universe that unspooled from the Hindi film industry across the seas to Hollywood and one he made his very own with powerhouse performances in films as diverse as The...

Ayushmann, Vicky, Varun, Kartik - the new age actors condole demise of Irrfan Khan

Several new-age Bollywood actors including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, and Vicky Kaushal mourned the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wednesday in Mumbais Kokilaben Hospital. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020