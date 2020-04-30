Left Menu
Development News Edition

Angelina Jolie pays homage to 'A Mighty Heart' co-star Irrfan Khan

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-04-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 11:58 IST
Angelina Jolie pays homage to 'A Mighty Heart' co-star Irrfan Khan
Angelina Jolie (File photo) Image Credit: Instagram (angelinajolie_offiicial)

Irrfan Khan stood out for his generosity, says Hollywood star Angelina Jolie as she remembered her "A Mighty Heart" co-star, who passed away after a battle with cancer. The 54-year-old actor died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after a two-year fight ᨊwith a rare form of cancer. He was buried at the Versova graveyard.

Jolie and Irrfan collaborated on Michael Winterbottom's 2007 film about US journalist Daniel Pearl who was killed in Pakistan in 2002. She played the role of Pearl's widow Marianne, while Irrfan appeared as Zeeshan Kazmi, the chief of Karachi Police.

In a statement, Jolie said it was a "privilege" for her to work with Irrfan as she hailed him for his commitment to his craft. "I had the privilege of working with Irrfan Khan on the set of A Mighty Heart. He stood out for his generosity as an artist, which made it a pleasure to work in any scene with him," Jolie said.

"I remember the intensity of his commitment, and equally his smile. I send my condolences and my sympathy to his family, his friends, and all admirers of his work, in India and around the world," she added. Irrfan had followed up "A Mighty Heart" with Hollywood films such as "The Amazing Spider-Man", "Life of Pi", "Jurassic World" and "Inferno".

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Shahlon Silk Industries to manufacture fabric for PPE in fight against Covid-19

South India Textile Research Association approved manufacturing of fabric for PPE Mumbai, April 30, 2020 Shahlon Silk Industries Limited, one of the leading players in manufacturing of Man-made Fibre and Fabric in India, has received ce...

Raj: Mother, uncle held for ‘honour killing’ of 16-yr-old girl

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly strangulated, burnt and buried in a village in Pali district of Rajasthan by her mother and uncle in a suspected case of honour killing, police said on Thursday. The charred body of the girl was exhumed an...

US in talks with India, other 'friends' to restructure global supply chains: Pompeo

The US is in talks with its friends, including India, for restructuring the global supply chains, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, as he praised New Delhi for lifting the export ban on critical medical supplies to combat the global ...

Bridge, groom return in ambulance by posing as patients

Nine members of a family were quarantined after a newlywed couple returned from Ghaziabad to Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district in an ambulance in the guise of patients, police said on ThursdayThe groom, bride and their seven family memb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020