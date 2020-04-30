'Two of the most talented artists': Arjun Rampal's tribute to Rishi Kapoor also features Irrfan Khan

Actor Arjun Rampal on Thursday shared a throwback picture with late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan and grieved the loss of "two of the most talented artists" of the industry. The 47-year-old actor took to Twitter and posted a picture sharing a smile with the 'Karz' star while Irrfan stood alongside with other actors.

"Yesterday and today, two of the most talented artists, mentors, friends, fathers and co-actors bid us farewell, in times when we can't go pay our respects physically. Lost for words and actions honestly. Rishi Sir, you will always have a special place in all our hearts. Prayers and strength with Neetu Maam, Ranbir, Riddhima all the Kapoor family. #riplegend #riprishikapoor," Arjun wrote in the caption. "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last," a statement released by the Kapoor family read.

Earlier today, actor Amitabh Bachchan was the first to announce the demise of the 67-year-old with whom he worked in blockbusters like 'Amar Akbar Anthony' and 'Coolie'. Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, Rishi touched heights of stardom in the film industry with numerous iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz' and many others. (ANI)