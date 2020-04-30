Mortal remains of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor being taken to Chandanwadi crematorium

Hours after he passed away at a hospital here, mortal remains of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor are now being taken to the Chandanwadi crematorium for his last rites. An ambulance decorated with flowers is taking the mortal remains of the veteran actor for the rituals.

Bollywood actors and close relatives of the late actor including his brother Randheer Kapoor and others arrived at the crematorium to perform his last rites. Kapoor's niece and Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan were also present for the funeral of the star.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt who is a close friend of the iconic actor's star son Ranbir Kapoor also arrived at the crematorium. Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai earlier on Wednesday. He passed away peacefully at 8:45 am this morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement.

In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. (ANI)