Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mortal remains of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor being taken to Chandanwadi crematorium

Hours after he passed away at a hospital here, mortal remains of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor are now being taken to the Chandanwadi crematorium for his last rites.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-04-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 16:25 IST
Mortal remains of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor being taken to Chandanwadi crematorium
Mortal remains of Rishi Kapoor being taken to Mortal remains of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor being taken to Chandanwadi crematorium . Image Credit: ANI

Hours after he passed away at a hospital here, mortal remains of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor are now being taken to the Chandanwadi crematorium for his last rites. An ambulance decorated with flowers is taking the mortal remains of the veteran actor for the rituals.

Bollywood actors and close relatives of the late actor including his brother Randheer Kapoor and others arrived at the crematorium to perform his last rites. Kapoor's niece and Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan were also present for the funeral of the star.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt who is a close friend of the iconic actor's star son Ranbir Kapoor also arrived at the crematorium. Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai earlier on Wednesday. He passed away peacefully at 8:45 am this morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement.

In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Prakash Javadekar reviews COVID-19 impact on Indian Automobile sector

Union Minister for heavy industries and public enterprises, Shri Prakash Javadekar today convened a meeting with a group of select CEOs of the Indian Automobile Industry, to understand the possible impact of COVID-19 on the Indian Automobil...

Gadkari launches portal for innovative MSME ideas

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday launched a portal for uploading ideas and innovations regarding the micro, small and medium enterprises MSME sector. The MSME Bank of Ideas, Innovation and Research portal was launched via video-conf...

'Mujhe aapka bachpana yaad rahega': Ayushmann Khurrana on Rishi Kapoor's demise

Sharing a still from the film Bewakoofiyaan with co-star Rishi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday said that he will always remember the late actors childlike jovial nature. The picture featured the two talented stars at New Delhis famou...

Khattar chairs all-party meet on Covid situation

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday chaired an all-party meeting on the Covid-19 situation and said senior political leaders of the state extended full support to the governments various steps for tackling the crisis. Kha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020