Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anil Kapoor pens emotional note mourning demise of his childhood friend Rishi Kapoor

Reminiscing his old childhood days with the late star Rishi Kapoor, veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Thursday mourned the demise of his dear friend, who passed away at an age of 67 on Thursday in Mumbai.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 16:53 IST
Anil Kapoor pens emotional note mourning demise of his childhood friend Rishi Kapoor
Image shared by Anil Kapoor on Instagram.. Image Credit: ANI

Reminiscing his old childhood days with the late star Rishi Kapoor, veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Thursday mourned the demise of his dear friend, who passed away at an age of 67 on Thursday in Mumbai. The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a fond memory in the form of a picture, showcasing a bunch of boys sipping cola. The picture seems to be clicked amid a birthday party.

Along with the picture, he penned an emotional note that reads, "I don't know where to begin...from growing up, to living our dreams on screen, we were together through it all... you were like an elder brother to me, a shoulder when I needed the support, a mentor when I needed that push and a friend always." The 'Slumdog Millionaire' star thanked the late actor for the endless love and wrote: "Thank you for the endless love you gave my family and me. You were like a son to my mother and you knew that Krishna aunty was always like a mother to me..."

Remembering the ace actor for his flawless acting skills, he concluded the note writing, "Along with everything that you were for your friends and family, you were a beacon of inspiration for cinema lovers everywhere... I will miss you every day...nothing will be the same without you...but I will celebrate your life like you wanted us to..." Anil shared the screens space with the late star in several movies including 'Karobaar: The Business of Love', 'Vijay' and 'Gurudev.'

Earlier today, actor Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news of the demise of the 67-year-old actor. Rishi Kapoor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala.

Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, Rishi touched heights of stardom in the film industry with numerous iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz' and many others. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Sania Mirza nominated for Fed Cup Heart award

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Thursday became the first Indian to be nominated for the Fed Cup Heart Award from the AsiaOceania zone along with Indonesias Priska Medelyn Nugrorho. Sania had recently made a comeback to Fed Cup after four...

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 1,075, cases climb to 33,610

Death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,075 and the number of cases climbed to 33,610 in the country on Thursday, registering an increase of 67 deaths and 1,823 cases since Wednesday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number ...

Pb cop, whose hand severed in attack, discharged from hospital; son gets job as constable

Punjab Police Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh, whose hand was chopped off in a brutal attack by a group of Nihangs in Patiala over a fortnight ago, was discharged from PGIMER here on Thursday following a successful surgery reattaching the sever...

Sebi eases compliance norms for liquid funds

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday gave three more months till June 30 for liquid funds to comply with the requirement of holding at least 20 per cent of their assets in liquid assets like cash and government securities. Besides, the timeli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020