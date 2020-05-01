Left Menu
Justin Timberlake's 'It's Gonna Be May' meme gets mask reference

01-05-2020
Justin Timberlake's 'It's Gonna Be May' meme gets mask reference
'It's Gonna Be May' meme featuring singer Justin Timberlake (Image courtesy: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Singer Justin Timberlake is always a sport when it comes to sharing his own memes. This time, the singer shared his famous 'It's Gonna Be May' meme but added a mask on his face. The 39-year-old singer on Friday took to Twitter to share the meme, one which he has been connected to a great extent.

However, this year, in the latest meme, the singer took note of the prevailing coronavirus crisis and the importance of wearing a mask. In the meme, there is a closeup photo of the 'Say Something' musician wearing a black mask.

The meme reference came after the release of the American boy band NSYNC's song in 2000 -- 'It's Gonna Be Me', having Timberlake as the main lead singer. Soon after the smash-hit song, almost every year, as April winds down, 'It's Gonna Be May' meme surfaces over the internet. (ANI)

