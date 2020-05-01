Madonna reveals she has coronavirus antibodies

Through the latest edition of her 'quarantine diaries' series, American singer-songwriter Madonna revealed that she has been tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. The 61-year-old singer took to Instagram to make the announcement and posted a video of herself on IGTV.

"Took a test the other day. I found out that I have the antibodies," Madonna said. "So tomorrow, I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car and I'm going to roll down the window and I'm going to breathe in, I'm going to breathe in the COVID-19 air," the 61-year-old singer added.

Having coronavirus antibodies provides evidence for a previous infection by the virus or a related virus. Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that it is not yet clear if testing positive for the antibodies provides immunity against the virus, the same has provided a sigh of relief to the 'Hung Up' singer, reported Fox News. (ANI)