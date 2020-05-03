Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rage Against the Machine push reunion tour to 2021

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-05-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 13:55 IST
Rage Against the Machine push reunion tour to 2021

Popular rock band Rage Against the Machine has rescheduled its reunion tour to 2021. The band was set to kick off the tour from March 26 in El Paso, Texas, and stretch all the way through September

"Rage Against The Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans," the band said in a statement posted on its official Instagram page. “We sincerely hope that each of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration.” The reunion tour will now start on June 3, 2021 in El Paso, Texas and run through August 20th, 2021

Tickets for the band’s 2020 tour will be honoured at the rescheduled 2021 dates, and those who want the refunds can begin the process at their point of purchase.

TRENDING

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

IAF helicopter showers flower petals to honour COVID-19 warriors in Kerala capital

Flower petals were showered by an Indian Air Force helicopter on two hospitals here on Sunday in honour of the front-line workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. At around 10 am, the Sarang helicopter of the IAF flew past the Government Med...

"Learn to live with coronavirus", says Telangana minister;

Stressing that people will have to learn to live with corornavirus until a vaccine or drug is invented, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao has said the Centre needs to extend help to states for infra creation to access new...

Delhi HC registry official tests COVID-19 positive, admitted to LNJP Hospital

A Delhi High Court registry official has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to LNJP Hospital here, sources in the court said on Sunday. According to the sources, the official had not attended the court after the announcem...

Handwara encounter: 21 RR loses decorated officer, its second CO to be martyred in two decades

In its three decades of combating terrorism, the 21 Rashtriya Rifles Sunday lost only its second Commanding Officer on the line of duty when twice-decorated Colonel Ashutosh Sharma made the supreme sacrifice while rescuing civilians held ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020