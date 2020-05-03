Tyler Cameron says ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid will 'be an incredible mother'

Left Menu
American television star Tyler Cameron said in a new interview that his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, who is pregnant with her first child with Zayn Malik, will 'be an incredible mother.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 20:32 IST
Tyler Cameron, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American television star Tyler Cameron said in a new interview that his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, who is pregnant with her first child with Zayn Malik, will 'be an incredible mother.' According to Us Weekly, the 27-year-old model told ESPN West Palm's Josh Cohen and the HomeTeam on Thursday, "I am excited for her, I am happy for her."

"She is going to be an incredible mother," he added. Previously, Cameron spoke out about rumors that he is the supermodel's baby's daddy, also replied, "No, no," when asked the same question by the hosts. "But she is going to be the most incredible mother," he added. "She's a caring, sweet person and she's going to be amazing."

Cameron dated Hadid from April to October 2019 after he appeared on Hannah Brown's season of 'The Bachelorette'. A month after they split, a source told the outlet, "Tyler still thinks of Gigi as a friend. He still likes and respects her, even though the romantic portion of their relationship is over."

Following the split with Cameron, Hadid reunited with Zayn. In January, the outlet confirmed that the couple, who were first linked in November 2015, were "trying to make it work." On Tuesday, Us Weekly reported that Hadid and the 'Dusk Till Dawn' singer are going to be parents. (ANI)

