Preity Zinta shares work-out tutorial from her garden amid lockdown

To help the people looking for some exercising tips at home, actor Preity Zinta on Sunday shared a glimpse from her workout session amid the coronavirus induced lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 20:42 IST
Preity Zinta (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

To help the people looking for some exercising tips at home, actor Preity Zinta on Sunday shared a glimpse from her workout session amid the coronavirus induced lockdown. The 'Koi Mil Gaya' star took to Instagram and shared a video featuring lower back and hip strengthening exercise. In the video, Zinta is seen exercising with the help of a chair in her garden, after which her pet 'Bruno' jumps in to lick her face.

Taking to the captions she wrote, "A lot of people have been asking me for some simple but effective lower back and hip strengthening exercise.... so here it is. Make sure to keep ur core muscles squeezed and engaged. Squeeze ur butt muscles when u go up and breath. The more u do the better for you. Do 4 sets of 10 to start. Keep doing it till someone stops you like Bruno did to me. Hope this helps. #pzfit #day52 #Quarantine #lowerback #stayhome #staysafe #staystrong #ting." Lately, the 'Veer Zaara' actor is making the best use of her social media platforms in raising awareness about the coronavirus.

As misinformation that animals spread coronavirus is causing many pet owners to abandon their pets, the actor also urged people not to abandon their pets."Abandoning your pets is the most inhuman thing one can do right now, especially when it is confirmed that they are not carriers of the virus. Have a heart folks, stay safe, love your pets and pls follow social distancing," she wrote on her Instagram post. (ANI)

