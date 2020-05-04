Left Menu
Madam Secretary Season 6 coming to Netflix US in May 2020

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 04-05-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 13:20 IST
Netflix has taken a decision to air Madam Secretary Season 6 in the United States on May 15, 2020. Image Credit: Facebook / Madam Secretary

Madam Secretary Season 6 ended on December 8, 2019. The series started airing on September 21, 2014 and recorded massive success. Despite the completion of the American political drama TV series, fans have a good news during the period of lockdown.

Madam Secretary Season 6 concluded on December 8, 2019 in the United States and saw Elizabeth Adams McCord aka Bess (played by Téa Leoni) settle into her role as President of the United States.

Netflix has taken a decision to air Madam Secretary Season 6 in the United States on May 15, 2020, as clearly stated by What's on Netflix. Fans in the United States are quite excited after learning the announcement that the political drama TV series' last season is set to stream on Netflix.

On the other hand, there are many fans in the United States who are passionately waiting for Prison Break Season 6 just to have a look at their favourite actor Wentworth Miller. This is a really big news for them.

As Prison Break Season 6 doesn't seem to be released in 2020, fans of Wentworth Miller in the US will atleast have an option to enjoy his performance in Madam Secretary Season 6. Prison Break actor, Wentworth Miller has played the role of Senator Hanson, who leads the congress investigation in poll fraud accusations on President McCord's campaign.

Madam Secretary Season 6 will be available on Netflix in the US on Friday, May 15, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

