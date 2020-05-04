Hrithik Roshan turns pianist for 'I For India' virtual concert

Left Menu
Treating his fans with one of his talents that remained unexplored for years, actor Hrithik Roshan on Monday shared a video of himself from the online concert 'I For India' in which he is seen in the avatar of a musician.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 16:40 IST
Actor Hrithik Roshan (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Treating his fans with one of his talents that remained unexplored for years, actor Hrithik Roshan on Monday shared a video of himself from the online concert 'I For India' in which he is seen in the avatar of a musician. Roshan took to Twitter to share the video in which he is seen playing the piano while singing the famous Kishore Kumar song 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahaan' from the iconic film 'Yaarana.'

The 'War' actor also revealed that he is a non-pianist and a non-singer but practiced for 7 hours for the concert. "So the equation goes as: Non pianist + non singer x 7 hours = (On phone speaker) and (on headphones).#IForIndia," he tweeted along with the video.

The 'I for India' concert was organised by film directors Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar and it featured over 85 artistes from Bollywood and other entertainment industries. The funds raised through the concert will go to the COVID-19 relief fund.

Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, AR Rahman, Arijit Singh, Anushka Sharma, Jonas brothers, Bryan Adams, and many more joined the concert for the noble cause. (ANI)

