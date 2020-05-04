Left Menu
Amber Heard's mother dies

04-05-2020
Actor Amber Heard's mother has passed away, the "Aquaman" star said. The 34-year-old actor shared the news of Paige Heard's death in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday.

"I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard. She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul. She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever. "Her unflinching, open heart made her the most beautiful woman I had ever known. It's hard to imagine and even more difficult to say but I feel truly lucky to have been her daughter and been given the gift of having the light she shone on everyone, fall on me for nearly 34 years," Amber wrote alongside a few photographs with her mother. However, the actor did not reveal the cause of death.

"This has been an unbelievably painful time but in that, I am reminded of what survives us all, love. The kindness, support and generosity my sister Whit and I have received from friends and family has been utterly soul-saving," she added..

