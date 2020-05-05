Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mirzapur Season 2: Priyanshu Painyuli joins cast, young actor will play a vital role

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 16:16 IST
Mirzapur Season 2: Priyanshu Painyuli joins cast, young actor will play a vital role
The Extraction actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen beside the actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Duggal to name a few. Image Credit: Instagram / Priyanshu Painyuli

When is Mirzapur Season 2 going to be released? Fans are passionately wanting to know the premiere date of this highly anticipated web series mainly during the time when they are compelled to stay at home due to the ongoing lockdown across the country. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

Mirzapur Season 2's outdoor filming and production are no longer continuing due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in India and abroad. The coronavirus pandemic has badly affected the Indian and global entertainment industry. Almost all the television, web series and movie projects have been put on hold and postponed for indefinite period.

Fans have a good news for Mirzapur Season 2. Priyanshu Painyuli has joined the cast of Mirzapur. The Extraction actor will be seen beside the actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Duggal to name a few.

Priyanshu Painyuli (31) will be playing a pivotal part in Mirzapur Season 2. "Given the interest around Mirzapur, the team keeps a strict diktat of not letting character details out because it's important to the show's narrative. But Priyanshu will be a part of Mirzapur this season. It's an elaborate character that spills over to Season 3 as well," a source revealed, Pinkvilla noted.

"The first season (of Mirzapur) ended with the death of many old characters. So the new season inevitably widens its horizons and explores more tracks and subtracts of the larger narrative. Priyanshu shot for the show last August in Benaras. It's a cracker of an ensemble cast and the actor can't wait to speak about it once the final announcement on Mirzapur Season 2 comes in from Amazon," the source further added.

The official synopsis of Mirzapur Season 2 is yet to be revealed. But we can say, it will see the actors such as Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Bhaiya, Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Bhaiya, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Satyanand Tripathi, Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit, Anjum Sharma as Sharad Shukla, Shaji Chaudhary as Maqbool Khan to name a few.

Mirzapur Season 2 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web series.

Also Read: The Family Man Season 2: Manoj Bajpayee talks on editing process, series to 'bigger & better'

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana promotes all students from class1-9 to next level

Hyderabad, May 5 PTI The Telangana government on Tuesday issued an Order promoting all students from class 1 to 9 to the next classes without any final examination. The decision was taken following the announcement by Chief Minister K Chand...

Prison contagion in Americas "deeply worrying", U.N. says

Overcrowded, unhygienic prisons in Latin America and the spread of the new coronavirus both in regional prisons and in the United States are a source of major concern, the U.N. rights office OHCHR said on Tuesday. In some cases, fear of inf...

China launches spacecraft via largest carrier rocket - CCTV

China on Tuesday successfully launched its largest carrier rocket, which was carrying a new-generation spacecraft, state broadcaster CCTV said. The Long March-5B carrier rocket took off at 1800 local time 1000 GMT at the Wenchang Space Laun...

US STOCKS-Futures climb on oil gains, easing of lockdowns

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as oil prices staged a recovery and a slew of countries eased coronavirus-led restrictions in an attempt to revive their economies.Some hard-hit countries including Italy as well as a handful of U.S....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020