Mirzapur Season 2: Priyanshu Painyuli joins cast, young actor will play a vital role

When is Mirzapur Season 2 going to be released? Fans are passionately wanting to know the premiere date of this highly anticipated web series mainly during the time when they are compelled to stay at home due to the ongoing lockdown across the country. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

Mirzapur Season 2's outdoor filming and production are no longer continuing due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in India and abroad. The coronavirus pandemic has badly affected the Indian and global entertainment industry. Almost all the television, web series and movie projects have been put on hold and postponed for indefinite period.

Fans have a good news for Mirzapur Season 2. Priyanshu Painyuli has joined the cast of Mirzapur. The Extraction actor will be seen beside the actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Duggal to name a few.

Priyanshu Painyuli (31) will be playing a pivotal part in Mirzapur Season 2. "Given the interest around Mirzapur, the team keeps a strict diktat of not letting character details out because it's important to the show's narrative. But Priyanshu will be a part of Mirzapur this season. It's an elaborate character that spills over to Season 3 as well," a source revealed, Pinkvilla noted.

"The first season (of Mirzapur) ended with the death of many old characters. So the new season inevitably widens its horizons and explores more tracks and subtracts of the larger narrative. Priyanshu shot for the show last August in Benaras. It's a cracker of an ensemble cast and the actor can't wait to speak about it once the final announcement on Mirzapur Season 2 comes in from Amazon," the source further added.

The official synopsis of Mirzapur Season 2 is yet to be revealed. But we can say, it will see the actors such as Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Bhaiya, Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Bhaiya, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Satyanand Tripathi, Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit, Anjum Sharma as Sharad Shukla, Shaji Chaudhary as Maqbool Khan to name a few.

Mirzapur Season 2 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web series.

