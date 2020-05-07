Blake Lively to headline post-apocalyptic thriller 'Dark Days At The Magna Carta'

Actor Blake Lively is teaming up with filmmaker Shawn Levy for post-apocalyptic thriller "Dark Days At The Magna Carta". According to Deadline, Netflix has picked up the feature project after a round of competitive bidding.

The movie hails from up-and-coming writer Michael Paisley. Described as a "character driven narrative", the film will feature Lively as a woman who must take extremes measures during a catastrophic event going in order to save her family.

The 32-year-old actor will also produce the movie through her company B for Effort alongside Kate Vorhoff. Levy, who is looking forward to release of his upcoming movie "Free Guy" , featuring Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds, will produce with 21 Laps partner Dan Cohen..