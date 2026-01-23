US-Nigeria Military Partnership Strengthened Amid Security Concerns

In an effort to bolster military cooperation, the United States has committed to delivering military equipment to Nigeria, following a five-year acquisition process. The consignment includes drones, helicopters, platforms, and support systems.

Information Minister Ibrahim Idris emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating that high-level meetings with U.S. officials aim to solidify bilateral relations. This collaboration follows Nigeria's designation as a 'Country of Particular Concern' due to religious oppression concerns.

Nigeria continues to face a multifaceted security crisis, with armed groups frequently targeting religious sites among other locations. In a recent attack, more than 150 worshippers were abducted in Kaduna state, highlighting the urgency for enhanced security responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)