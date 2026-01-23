Hindustan Zinc to Raise Rs 1,400 Crore Through NCDs, Unveils Zinc Tailings Recycling Initiative

Hindustan Zinc has announced plans to bolster its financial standing by approving the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 1,400 crore, as revealed in a recent exchange filing.

The company intends to execute this capital raise in two segments, Rs 980 crore and Rs 450 crore, and list the NCDs on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Concurrently, Hindustan Zinc is pioneering a new zinc tailings recycling facility at its Rampura Agucha Mines by partnering with Sedgman and Leighton Asia, aiming to retrieve valuable metals like zinc and silver from previously deemed waste, thus enhancing sustainability in mining.

