Marco Odermatt Clinches Thrilling Hahnenkamm Super-G Victory
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt secured a narrow victory at the Hahnenkamm World Cup super-G, surpassing Franjo von Allmen by 0.03 seconds. This win marks his eighth victory of the season, bolstering his stronghold on the overall World Cup lead. Odermatt aims for further success in the upcoming downhill race.
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt began the Hahnenkamm weekend by clinching a narrow victory in the World Cup super-G, setting a strong example before the next month's Olympics.
His run on the renowned Streif course wasn't flawless, but his impressive 142kph top speed allowed him to win by 0.03 seconds against his young compatriot Franjo von Allmen. Following this, Odermatt, who has collected eight wins this dominant season, is poised to secure a fifth consecutive overall World Cup title.
Odermatt's victory at Kitzbuehel was his second, having previously won the super-G last year, and he is set to compete in the prized downhill. He noted, 'I had a very good start and a very good finish, but in the middle it was not exactly how I planned.'
