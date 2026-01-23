Left Menu

Marco Odermatt Clinches Thrilling Hahnenkamm Super-G Victory

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt secured a narrow victory at the Hahnenkamm World Cup super-G, surpassing Franjo von Allmen by 0.03 seconds. This win marks his eighth victory of the season, bolstering his stronghold on the overall World Cup lead. Odermatt aims for further success in the upcoming downhill race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 18:29 IST
Marco Odermatt Clinches Thrilling Hahnenkamm Super-G Victory

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt began the Hahnenkamm weekend by clinching a narrow victory in the World Cup super-G, setting a strong example before the next month's Olympics.

His run on the renowned Streif course wasn't flawless, but his impressive 142kph top speed allowed him to win by 0.03 seconds against his young compatriot Franjo von Allmen. Following this, Odermatt, who has collected eight wins this dominant season, is poised to secure a fifth consecutive overall World Cup title.

Odermatt's victory at Kitzbuehel was his second, having previously won the super-G last year, and he is set to compete in the prized downhill. He noted, 'I had a very good start and a very good finish, but in the middle it was not exactly how I planned.'

TRENDING

1
Airstrike Chaos in Myanmar: A Rising Toll Amid Silent Skies

Airstrike Chaos in Myanmar: A Rising Toll Amid Silent Skies

 Thailand
2
Citigroup's Strategic Layoffs: A Path to Transformation?

Citigroup's Strategic Layoffs: A Path to Transformation?

 Global
3
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
4
High-Speed Trials: Amrit Bharat Trains Take On Ahmedabad-Mumbai Route

High-Speed Trials: Amrit Bharat Trains Take On Ahmedabad-Mumbai Route

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026