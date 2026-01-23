Ratha Saptami: Karnataka Steps Up Forest Fire Vigilance Amid Rising Temperature

With the Ratha Saptami festival approaching, Karnataka's Forest Minister, Eshwar Khandre, called for heightened vigilance against forest fires, a risk exacerbated by climbing temperatures. The festival, significant for celebrating the Sun's transit, is set on January 25.

In a video conference, Khandre directed forest officials to deploy drone cameras where possible, ramp up patrolling efforts, and be particularly alert in sensitive zones to safeguard forest resources from fire hazards.

Concerning potential wildlife dangers to festival-goers, the minister advised against staying overnight in forest fringes and instructed the organization of monitoring teams. Enhanced measures, including water provision for wildlife, were also discussed to manage summer challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)