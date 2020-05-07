Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 19:51 IST
Vizag gas leak: Cine personalities express shock, pray for speedy recovery of affected

Indian film personalities such as Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Vijay Deverakonda, Karan Johar, Sai Pallavi, on Thursday expressed dismay after at least 11 people died and 1,000 others were exposed to the gas leak at a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. The incident, which took place in the early hours of Thursday, comes at a time when the country is reeling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The gas leak impacted villages within a 5-km radius of the plant, according to officials. Taking to Twitter, R Madhavan said he is praying for the safety of those exposed to the leak. "I hope the sick ones recover soon," he added.

Ayushmann Khurrana said he is "extremely saddened" to hear about the gas leak. "Praying for everyone's safety there. Condolences to the families of the victims," the actor tweeted. Anushka said she was "shocked" to hear the news.

"My heart goes out to the people of the city and I pray for the well-being of all. Deepest condolences to the families of the deceased," she said. Sharing contact numbers of relief aid workers, "Arjun Reddy" star Deverakonda tweeted, "Vizag we are all thinking and praying for you." "Saddened and pained to know of the #Vishakapatnam gas leak...prayers..." wrote Karan.

Hrithik offered condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. "Prayers for quick and complete recovery of those hospitalised. Stay strong," he wrote. "Deeply saddened by the news of the #VizagGasLeak. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and praying for the speedy recovery of the ones suffering," wrote Anil Kapoor.

Sai said she was "traumatised" upon learning about the tragedy. "I pray that everyone heals sooner and such accidents never occur again," she said. Allu Arjun said it is "heart breaking" to see Vizag, "one of the most special places in my life", in such a state. "I am deeply saddened by this horrific accident. Condolences to families who have lost their lives and hoping for a speedy recovery for the rest," Arjun Kapoor wrote.

Rakul Preet Singh said she hopes measures are taken to get things under control soon. "Stay safe my Vizag people," the actor, who has done many films in Telugu and Tamil cinema, wrote. SS Rajamouli said he is deeply disturbed by the visuals from the Vizag gas leak. "Praying for the recovery of those admitted to the hospital. Heartfelt condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones," the "Baahubali" director said.

Bollywood veteran and BJP MP Sunny Deol said he is praying for the well being of all and offered condolences to the families of the deceased in the tragedy. South star Mahesh Babu said it was "heart wrenching" to hear the news of the gas leak, "more so during these challenging times".

"Heartfelt condolences and strength to the bereaved families in this hour of need. Wishing a speedy recovery to those affected. My prayers for you... Stay safe VIZAG," he wrote on the microblogging site. Actor Kajal Aggarwal said she was sending "all my love and support" to those affected by the tragedy.

"I hope all necessary measures are taken to make sure the affected people recover at the earliest. My thoughts and prayers with the people of Vizag," said her "Magadheera" co-star Ram Charan. Actors Tamannah Bhatia, Ali Fazal, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Swara Bhasker, Tisca Chopra, Kiara Advani, also offered their condolences to the victims and their families, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the survivors.

The grim scenes of the tragedy recalled the Bhopal gas leak, the world's worst industrial disaster in which more than 3,000 people were killed and lakhs affected when methyl isocyanate gas leaked out from a Union Carbide plant on the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984..

