Kung Fu Panda 4 cast revealed, Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 are also confirmed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 08-05-2020 01:39 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 01:39 IST
Fans will be happy to know that Kung Fu Panda 4 won’t mark an end to the franchise. Image Credit: Facebook / Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 4 is undeniably a much awaited computer-animated movie fans have been waiting for the last four years. The previous movies had been quite successful in the box office and built a huge fan base globally. The success of Kung Fu Panda 3 and vital acclamations are the reasons why fans are passionately waiting for the fourth movie to come.

Kung Fu Panda 4 does not have an official announcement. Still, the film lovers continue predicting what they can see in the fourth movie. According to some sources, the majority of the actors will lend their voice for their respective characters in the fourth sequel.

The production for Kung Fu Panda 4 is stopped now due to Covid-19 pandemic worldwide. The outbreak of coronavirus has badly affected the entire entertainment industry forcing all the movie and television productions to halt or postpone their activities. It's tough to comment on the exact release period of this movie as the global situation doesn't seem to improve.

Fans will be happy to know that Kung Fu Panda 4 won't mark an end to the franchise. According to the co-founder and CEO of DreamWorks Animation, there are supposed to be six movies in the franchise. Hence, we can say Kung Fu Panda 5 and 6 are also confirmed.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will see returning of actors like Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Lucy Liu, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman and Seth Rogen. They will lend the voice for Po, Monkey, Tigress, Viper, Li Shan, Shifu and Mantis respectively.

The imminent movie will have more insights into Po Ping's family and relationships. It is even natural to see Po fighting with Kai and putting an end on his wrongdoings. Now fans need to wait and see what more is in store for the master to learn.

Kung Fu Panda 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated movies.

