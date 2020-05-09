Left Menu
Taylor Swift unveils 'City of Lover' concert special for ABC

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-05-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 13:40 IST
Pop star Taylor Swift (file photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Pop star Taylor Swift has announced an hour-long concert special "City of Lover" which will air on ABC. The announcement comes weeks after Swift was forced to cancel all of her 2020 live appearances and performances, including "Lover Fest East" and "Lover Fest West", due to coronavirus pandemic.

The special, which will air on May 17, was filmed in September at the L'Olympia Theater in Paris, where she performed in front of audiences from 37 countries. It will be available for streaming on Disney Plus and Hulu on May 18.

"Excited to announce the City of Lover Concert! We filmed my show in Paris in September and thought it'd be fun to share it with you. May 17 at 10p ET on @abcnetwork and available the next day on @hulu and @disneyplus !#TaylorSwiftCityOfLover" the 30-year-old singer tweeted on Friday. The musical event gives fans unprecedented access to behind-the-scenes moments with the artist and marks her only concert performance this year, ABC Network said in a press release.

"While we are all home, Taylor Swift and her family of fans will be able to have a moment together and experience a never-before-seen, intimate performance, and we are so thrilled to be able to offer this to our own family of viewers on ABC," said Eric Avram, vice president, Talent and Booking, ABC Entertainment.

