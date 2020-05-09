Left Menu
Development News Edition

I've lightened up: Jake Gyllenhaal on personal life and baby plans

PTI | London | Updated: 09-05-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 17:12 IST
I've lightened up: Jake Gyllenhaal on personal life and baby plans
File photo Image Credit: Instagram / jakegyllenhaal

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal says he is ready to focus on his personal life and that includes having kids someday. The 39-year-old actor said he has neglected his family a lot due to his commitment to his work but now he has "lightened up".

"I'm interested in my life, even more so than my work. I've reached a point in my career where I feel hungry in a different way. I've seen how much of my life I've neglected as a result of being committed to that work and that idea," Gyllenhaal told British Vogue in an interview. "(I've) lightened up. Seeing life as something that is, you know, fleeting, and the world being as it is now. I've turned to my family, I've turned to my friends and I've turned to love. I'm a little less interested in the work, I would say, and more interested in that," he added.

Gyllenhaal, who is rumored to be dating French model Jeanne Cadieu for the past two years, said that he "definitely" plans to have kids in the future. "Yes, of course, I do. I definitely do. The act of making love to make a child... the real thing is life. You get to the end of the show and that's what it's about. Children. Children and art.

"I'm not someone who has ever existed in a space where I've really known what's coming next. But you do have to be open to it. And there has been no other time in my life that I can safely say...," the actor added. He complimented his mother Naomi Foner and sister Maggie Gyllenhaal, calling them "some of the most extraordinary people I know".

"Our vulnerability with each other, our ability to communicate about how tough times can be is what I'm most proud of in my family. For everything I hope to pass on, that's the most important," Gyllenhaal added.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Arjun Rampal gives mother, partner adorable Mother's Day shout-out

Not just for his mother, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Saturday has penned an adorable Mothers Day special post for his partner, too. The 47-year-old actor, in an Instagram post, shared his thoughts for his mother and his lady love -- Gab...

Kangana Ranaut spends time with mother, wishes 'Happy Mother's Day' to fans in advance

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is currently staying with her family in Manali, extended the Mothers Day wishes in advance to her fans. Kanganas team posted a picture featuring the 33-year-old actor and her mother Asha Ranaut on Twitter to mark M...

Virat, Anushka donate Rs 5L each for Mumbai police welfare

Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday informed that India cricket skipper Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma have contributed Rs 5 lakh each for police welfare amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Thank you, imVk...

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Joining the efforts of the government to combat coronavirus, a group of young women equipped with a latest hi-tech machine is conducting fogging in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district. The five women, aged between 18 and 22, have already c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020