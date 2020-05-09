I've lightened up: Jake Gyllenhaal on personal life and baby plans

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal says he is ready to focus on his personal life and that includes having kids someday. The 39-year-old actor said he has neglected his family a lot due to his commitment to his work but now he has "lightened up".

"I'm interested in my life, even more so than my work. I've reached a point in my career where I feel hungry in a different way. I've seen how much of my life I've neglected as a result of being committed to that work and that idea," Gyllenhaal told British Vogue in an interview. "(I've) lightened up. Seeing life as something that is, you know, fleeting, and the world being as it is now. I've turned to my family, I've turned to my friends and I've turned to love. I'm a little less interested in the work, I would say, and more interested in that," he added.

Gyllenhaal, who is rumored to be dating French model Jeanne Cadieu for the past two years, said that he "definitely" plans to have kids in the future. "Yes, of course, I do. I definitely do. The act of making love to make a child... the real thing is life. You get to the end of the show and that's what it's about. Children. Children and art.

"I'm not someone who has ever existed in a space where I've really known what's coming next. But you do have to be open to it. And there has been no other time in my life that I can safely say...," the actor added. He complimented his mother Naomi Foner and sister Maggie Gyllenhaal, calling them "some of the most extraordinary people I know".

"Our vulnerability with each other, our ability to communicate about how tough times can be is what I'm most proud of in my family. For everything I hope to pass on, that's the most important," Gyllenhaal added.