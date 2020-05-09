Left Menu
'Uptown Records' founder Andre Harrell passes away at 59

Andre Harrell, the founder of the popular American record label 'Uptown Records,' has died at the age of 59.

09-05-2020
Picture shared by DJ D-Nice (R) in which he is seen along with Andre Harrell (Centre) (Picture courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Andre Harrell, the founder of the popular American record label 'Uptown Records,' has died at the age of 59. The demise of the music mogul was first announced by DJ D-Nice on his Instagram live early Saturday morning, Billboard reported.

The details of his death are not known yet. The 49-year-old DJ took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late label founder and wrote: "Truly heartbroken. Rest peacefully, Andre Harrell."

The record producer was raised in New York and started his music career in the early 80s. The influential R&B and hip-hop label 'Uptown Records' rose to prominence in the late '80s with some early hits from rap group 'Heavy D & The Boyz', R&B singer Al B. Sure! and more. (ANI)

