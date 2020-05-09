'Uptown Records' founder Andre Harrell passes away at 59
ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-05-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 22:18 IST
The demise of the music mogul was first announced by DJ D-Nice on his Instagram live early Saturday morning, Billboard reported.
The details of his death are not known yet. The 49-year-old DJ took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late label founder and wrote: "Truly heartbroken. Rest peacefully, Andre Harrell."
The record producer was raised in New York and started his music career in the early 80s. The influential R&B and hip-hop label 'Uptown Records' rose to prominence in the late '80s with some early hits from rap group 'Heavy D & The Boyz', R&B singer Al B. Sure! and more. (ANI)