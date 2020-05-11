Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 has very less chance in future

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be ever renewed? This is a million-dollar question and no one has the real answers except the series creators. Despite knowing the reality, fans continue to hope for another season as they are still in love with the series. They continue to demand Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley and other main actors to reprise their roles in the ninth season.

If rumours are to be believed, The Vampire Diaries Season 9 will be released in March next year. But remember, this is just a rumour and is not supported by any statement released by the series makers or The CW. Some claim that Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec will direct the ninth season.

If The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is ever renewed, it is most likely to have 22 episodes. This number is expected as the majority of previous seasons consisted of 22 episodes. Only Season 4 and 8 consisted of 23 and 16 episodes respectively.

Julie Plec, the series developer already discredited all rumours related to the making of The Vampire Diaries Season 9. She said that she isn't currently working on any spinoffs but has been positive about anything related to the ninth season moving ahead.

In truth, we don't find any chance for the renewal of The Vampire Diaries Season 9. Julie Plec said that they are delighted with the ending of The Vampire Diaries and they are not interested to discuss it in the meeting. Plec further said that the eighth season could be the series' conclusion.

On the other hand, Nina Dobrev refused to reprise her role as Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries Season 9. Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role as Damon Salvatore. He jokingly cited that he would no longer prefer to play the role of a vampire again.

As we don't have any developmental updates or confirmation on the making of The Vampire Diaries Season 9, we find no requirement to discuss the possible plot and create rumours. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

