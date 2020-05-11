Parineeti shares pictures of National Award for 'Ishaqzaade' as movie clocks 8 years

As the romantic-drama 'Ishaqzaade' completed eight-year of its release today, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, who received the national award because of the movie, took to social media to extend her heartfelt thanks to the entire 'Ishaqzaade' family for 'changing her life forever.' The 31-year-old actor put out on Instagram some pictures of her National Award that she received in the year 2012. Expressing gratitude over receiving the accolade, the 'Hasee Toh Phasee' star wrote along with the pictures, "THE FILM THAT GAVE ME THIS #NationalAward #Grateful #Blessed #8YearsOfIshaqzaade *Thankyou Adi, Habib Sir, Arjun, Shanoo, Gauahar, and my entire Ishaqzaade family for changing my life forever*"

Thanking Arjun Kapoor, her co-star in the film, Chopra wrote, "You became my first friend from the industry and will always remain so," along with a heart emoticon. The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 31k likes within 17 minutes of being posted.

The post received likes from fans and celebrity followers including rapper Badshah. Earlier in the day, the 'Namaste England' star hopped on to Twitter and celebrated the 8-year completion of the movie by sharing a clip from 'Ishaqzaade' noting that her character in the film 'Zoya Qureshi' changed her life. She tweeted," Zoya Qureshi ... thankyou for changing my life girl .#8yearsOfIshaqzaade."

Meanwhile, Arjun also reminisced 'Ishaqzaade' which is his first film in Bollywood and shared pictures of the script of the film along with some scribbled notes from 8 years ago while expressing gratitude to the film's cast and crew on the special occasion. Helmed by Habib Faisal, and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the 2012 flick marked Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's debut in Bollywood industry. (ANI)