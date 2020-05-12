There are conversations about a ‘Community’ movie: creator Dan Harmon

Dan Harmon, creator of hit TV series “Community”, has teased that a movie based on the show can happen in future. The series, which attained a cult status after its six seasons run between 2009 and 2015, followed an eclectic group of students at a community college. In an interview with The Wrap, Harmon said the team is already discussing about the film and the team may share some details about the project in coming months. “I can tell people for sure that the enthusiasm for ‘Community’ both for all of this time and the resurgence of it (on Netflix), there’s always an aspect of that (that) affects the marketplace. And when the marketplace gets affected, conversations happen. And when conversations happen, things happen," Harmon said.

"I mean, when you’re part of the Community family, you learn never to raise expectations, keep‘em nice and low and then be pleasantly surprised. So I can say that there are conversations happening that people would want to be happening and that I’m very, very excited about the coming months,” he added. Speculation that the cast of the show could reunite for a movie started after star Alison Brie recently told fans to “stay tuned” on that front.

The cast of “Community”, including Joel McHale, Brie, Gillian Jacobs and Donald Glover, also reunited for Joel McHale and Ken Jeong's podcast last week..