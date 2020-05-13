Anil Kapoor remembers happiest memories of his life with Rishi Kapoor

Left Menu
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Wednesday remembered his friend and late actor Rishi Kapoor by sharing pictures from the launch of the film 'Saawariya'.

13-05-2020
Late actor Rishi Kapoor with Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Wednesday remembered his friend and late actor Rishi Kapoor by sharing pictures from the launch of the film 'Saawariya'. The film marked the debut of Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor.

Anil took to Instagram to post a few pictures from the premiere of the film. Besides the debutants Sonam and Ranbir, the pictures featured Anil Kapoor, his wife Sunita Kapoor, actor Rishi Kapoor and his star wife Neetu Kapoor.

"Remembering James....Sharing the launch of Sonam and Ranbir's careers with Neetu and Rishi is one of the happiest memories of my life," Anil Kapoor captioned the picture. Anil and Rishi had been close friends for a long time. They have worked in several films together including 'Karobaar: The Business of Love', 'Vijay' and 'Gurudev'. (ANI)

