'Seinfeld' coming back on Zee Cafe

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 15:03 IST
'Seinfeld' coming back on Zee Cafe
Representative Image

One of the greatest sitcoms of the American television "Seinfeld" is set to return on Zee Cafe and entertain its Indian audiences. It will air on Zee Cafe and Zee Cafe HD on weeknights at 7 pm.

Created by comic stalwarts Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, the show ran on NBC for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998. The series featured Seinfeld as a fictionalised version of himself, and mostly focuses on his personal life with a handful of friends and acquaintances, including best friend George Costanza (Jason Alexander), friend and former girlfriend Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and neighbour across the hall Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards).

The show won 10 Primetime Emmy Awards, 3 Golden Globes, and many other awards during its run.

