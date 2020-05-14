'Chernobyl' director's next a limited drama series

Swedish director Johan Renck, who won an Emmy for helming the critically acclaimed "Chernobyl" , is in talks for limited series "Girl A". If the deal is sealed, Renck will direct and executive produce the show adapted from the upcoming novel by debutante Abigail Dean, reported Variety.

The story revolves around a successful New York lawyer who was the subject of national news as a child for her escape from a family of religious fanatics. Following her mother's death, she soon discovers she can't outrun her past, and must revisit the childhood she shared with her siblings. The book will be published in North America in spring 2021 by Viking, and in the UK in January 2021 by HarperCollins. This is the first limited series project at 3000 Pictures.

Directed by Renck, "Chernobyl" miniseries was a dramatisation of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster. The HBO-Sky UK production also went on win an Emmy in the limited series and writing categories. His credits also include Netflix's "Bloodline" , "Breaking Bad" for AMC, and History Channel's "Vikings" ..