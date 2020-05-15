Sia to release new song on May 20

Singer Sia will release her new single titled "Together" on May 20. The song will feature on the official soundtrack for her upcoming movie, "Music" , which also marks her directorial debut.

The Australian singer's team shared the news on Wednesday on Twitter. "New Sia single: Together - out everywhere May 20th! pre-save on https://www.wecantakeithigher.com - Team Sia (sic)," read the post on Sia's official page.

According to Billboard, "Music" , which was announced at the 2015 Venice Film Festival, is "due for release" in September. It features Kate Hudson, Maddie Ziegler, and Leslie Odom Jr.

Sia has co-written and co-produced the film with writer Dallas Clayton and producer Vincent Landay, respectively..