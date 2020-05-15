Sia to release new song on May 20

Sia to release new song on May 20PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-05-2020 09:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 09:39 IST
Singer Sia will release her new single titled "Together" on May 20. The song will feature on the official soundtrack for her upcoming movie, "Music" , which also marks her directorial debut.
The Australian singer's team shared the news on Wednesday on Twitter. "New Sia single: Together - out everywhere May 20th! pre-save on https://www.wecantakeithigher.com - Team Sia (sic)," read the post on Sia's official page.
According to Billboard, "Music" , which was announced at the 2015 Venice Film Festival, is "due for release" in September. It features Kate Hudson, Maddie Ziegler, and Leslie Odom Jr.
Sia has co-written and co-produced the film with writer Dallas Clayton and producer Vincent Landay, respectively..
