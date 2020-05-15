The Last Kingdom Season 5: Discussion reveals plans on its making, Uhtred’s goal revealed

The Last Kingdom Season 4 ended in last month. Now fans have been asking for Season 5. The previous season is considered one of the best seasons leaving fans plenty of question for the fifth. Read further to get the latest updates on the fifth season.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 is almost confirmed as there is no official declaration on it. After watching the live Q&A session among Alexander Dreymon, Eliza Butterworth and Nigel Marchant with RadioTimes.com, fans are excited at least by knowing that they have started thinking over the making of Season 5.

Click here if you like watching the conversation. The executive producer, Niger Marchant said that "they are hopeful (for The Last Kingdom Season 5)". "We're very hopeful, we'd love to do a Season 5. I think all of us want to tell a story and it's always much more satisfying if you can tell a complete story throughout all the various seasons. I think I speak for everyone when I say that we really do love making it," Niger Marchant said.

"I think we're always conscious about bringing in new characters – and there's an awful lot of them within this season – and there's a lot of younger characters coming in. Obviously, we only had 10 episodes and so many hours and so many storylines that we could really push through," Nigel Marchant explained.

However, the making or production of The Last Kingdom Season 5 is currently stopped as the world is badly affected as the result of Covid-19 outbreak. The coronavirus pandemic has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill. However, as there was a gap of around 1.5 years between the fourth and fifth seasons, we can expect the fifth season by the end of 2021.

Uhtred's goal of taking back Bebbanburg might happen in future. New enemies are likely to arise. The next season might take Uhtred to Bebbanburg or he might stand with Wessex for another war.

There is no official detail about the cast for The Last Kingdom Season 5, but some cast members are bound to return. They are Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred, Emily Cox as Brida, Timothy Innes as King Edward, Millie Brady as Lady Aethelflaed, Eliza Butterworth as Lady Aelswith to name a few.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

