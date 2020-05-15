Left Menu
Development News Edition

Now, PVR 'disappointed' with films going directly to streaming platforms

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 13:20 IST
Now, PVR 'disappointed' with films going directly to streaming platforms

PVR Pictures, the largest theatre chain in India, on Friday said they are disappointed with producers directly releasing their movies on streaming services and bypassing the traditional theatrical route. The multiplex stressed that theatrical experience remains the best medium for audiences to enjoy movies.

"As PVR, we believe that the theatrical release is the best way for audiences to experience the labour and creative genius of our filmmakers. This has been so for decades and not just in India but globally," Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures, told PTI. The theatre chain joins its industry counterpart INOX is voicing concern about films going straight to streaming platforms.

In an apparent reference to the decision of the makers of "Gulabo Sitabo" to release the film on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, INOX had released a statement on Thursday, expressing its "extreme displeasure and disappointment" over the move. On Friday, the makers of another film, Vidya Balan-starrer "Shakuntala Devi" , announced their decision to release their movie on Amazon Prime Video. Gianchandani said the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has caused an unfortunate shutdown of cinemas but they are confident when the situation returns to normalcy, people will definitely go to theatres to watch movies.

"We are confident, once we get to the other side of this crisis, there will be enough and more pent up demand from cine goers who have been cooped up at homes for the last many weeks. We are likely to see demand by force on a sustained basis, once we reopen." He said the exhibitors have asked producers to "hold back their film's release till cinemas reopened". "Needless to say, we are disappointed with some of our producers deciding to go straight to streaming platform/s,” he said.

Gianchandani noted that cinema halls have faced competition from OTT platforms in the past as well.   "That said, this is not the first time films are being premiered on streaming platform/s. Cinema exhibition has regularly faced competition from new emerging distribution platforms over the last many years, and it has continued to enjoy cine goers patronage and affinity. "I would also like to use this opportunity to express our appreciation for all the producers who have publicly voiced their support for the theatrical platform and have decided to reschedule their releases to accommodate the reopening of cinemas,” he added.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video has unveiled its direct-to-service line-up spanning five Indian languages, including Hindi films “Gulabo Sitabo” and “Shakuntala Devi”. The other projects are Tamil legal drama "Ponmagal Vandhal" , Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie "Penguin", "Sufiyum Sujatayum" in Malayalam and Kannada features "Law", "French Biryani". The movies will premiere exclusively on Prime Video over the next three months and will be available in 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Speculations are also rife about several films such as "Laxxmi Bomb", "Gunjan Saxena" , "Indoo Ki Jawaanii", "Coolie No 1" following the same route..

TRENDING

Standard Chartered donates USD11,8 million to provide COVID-19 relief in Africa

Airtel Nigeria reports revenue growth of 1.37billion and 41.8 million subscribers

COVID-19 threatens to undo global health progress

UN warns of global mental health crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Belgian Trappists reopen tap for beer sales as lockdown eases

Belgian Trappist monks who brew one of the worlds most coveted beers have reopened for business after a two-month break, though COVID-19 restrictions mean they can only supply local rather than international demand.The Saint-Sixtus abbey, h...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Olympics IOC expects costs of up to 800 million for delayed Tokyo GamesThe International Olympic Committee expects to bear costs of up to 800 million for its part in the organisation of ...

China blue chips suffer worst week in eight as growth, trade worries linger

Chinese blue-chip stocks slipped on Friday to end their worst week since March as economic growth worries linger on lacklustre consumption and U.S.-China trade frictions. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.1 at 2,868.46....

Rugby-All July test matches postponed due to coronavirus: World Rugby

World Rugby has postponed all rugby union test matches scheduled for July because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global governing body said on Friday. Most cross border and domestic club competitions have been suspended since March as countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020