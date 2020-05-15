Left Menu
Rihanna soars temperature even during quarantine

Singer-songwriter Rihanna is soaring the temperature even in quarantine at home.

Rihanna soars temperature even during quarantine
Rihanna Fenty (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The 32-year-old pop superstar shared an Instagram video of a recent night during quarantine on Thursday (local time), where the singer is seen prepping dinner, pouring wine and kicking back on the couch while clad in a look from her own lingerie line.

According to Page Six, in place of typical sweatpants or pyjamas, the 'Diamond' songstress wore Savage xFenty's sold-out 'Flock U Up' crotchless catsuit (84 USD), a see-through lace style embroidered with female figures. Never one to skimp on glamour, the 'Umbrella' songstress accessorised with diamond bangles and an enormous sparkling ring along with piles of pearls. Rihanna topped things off with a pair of white Fenty 'Coded' sunglasses, which she also referenced in her caption. "The Jet Blacks are for life, but this Milky Way is sumn sexy," she wrote. (ANI)

