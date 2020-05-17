Timothy Olyphant joins 'The Mandalorian' season 2 cast
American actor Timothy Olyphant will now be officially joining the cast for season two of the hit 'Star Wars' show on Disney Plus - 'The Mandalorian.'ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 09:20 IST
American actor Timothy Olyphant will now be officially joining the cast for season two of the hit 'Star Wars' show on Disney Plus - 'The Mandalorian.' However, it is not clear whether the 'Deadwood' star will be portraying a new character or a well-known role from the extended 'Satr Wars' universe, cited Deadline.
The 'Justified' actor will be joined by some new faces, including Rosario Dawson, Temuera Morrison, Katee Sackhoff, and Michael Biehn in the coming American space Western series. 'The Mandalorian' season 2 will return in October. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Taika Waititi to direct and co-write new 'Star Wars' movie
Taika Waititi to direct new 'Star Wars' film along with '1917' scriptwriter
Disney announces new 'Star Wars' theatrical film directed by Taika Waititi
Josh Trank opens up about troubled ‘Fantastic Four’ shoot, losing ‘Star Wars’
Taika Waititi to direct and co-write new 'Star Wars' movie