Rod Stewart wants Rhys Ifans to play him in his biopic

If a biopic is ever made on the life and career of veteran singer-songwriter Rod Stewart, he says he would love actor Rhys Ifans to play him on screen. During an interview with BBC Radio Two's "Steve Wright in the Afternoon" , the musician was asked to take his pick about who should portray him in a potential film.

"I was thinking the other day about who would play you in a movie. Now obviously, you could play yourself now, but who would play you as a younger man? "I would be thinking of Rhys Ifans," Wright said. To which, Stewart, 75, agreed, calling it "a very good idea".

Ifans is best known for his roles as Spike in the romcom "Notting Hill" , Xenophilius Lovegood in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1", Dr Curt Connors / The Lizard in "The Amazing Spider-Man", among others. However, the singer said his 14-year-old son Alastair has offered to play him at that same age.

"There's a remarkable similarity," he added. Stewart also praised "Bohemian Rhapsody", the 2018 biographical drama about Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of the British rock band Queen. "The Freddie Mercury one was so good. It was rock and roll. It'll be hard to get something better than that, but I'll give it a shot," he said.