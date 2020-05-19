Shrek 5 to get a fresh story, movie to be totally different from previous films

Shrek 5 is surely one of the most anticipated animated movies fans have been waiting for the last 10 years. The success of Shrek 4 titled Shrek Forever After paved way for another movie. Read the texts below to get the latest updates on the fifth movie.

Shrek 5 was actually confirmed seven years ago. Many Shrek lovers earlier believed that the next movie would start from the point where Shrek 4 titled Shrek Forever After ended. But later news rolled out that the producers were reluctant to continue with that story as NBCUniversal wanted a totally new concept.

The filming of Shrek 5 is expected to commence at the ending phase of this year. The current coronavirus outbreak has brought the entire global entertainment industry to a standstill. Thus, the development of the movie isn't possible now.

The characters in Shrek 5 is going to be same but the movie creators want to introduce a new plot and theme. The studio signed up Michael McCullers to work as the new writer, Collider earlier reported.

Shrek 5 will not pick up where Shrek 4 ended. It will portray a story from scratch as the new owners of Dreamworks want it to be different from the first four films. They said they would reinvent and give the new movie a fresh story. They want a brand-new movie which they have not seen before, but the characters will be same.

Possibly, the movie will show returning of Shrek and Donkey with much of their adventures. The new characters could play important parts in how the movie shapes up. Although it is quite early to say much on the plot, still the movie is highly expected to distinguish itself totally different from the previous sequels.

Shrek 5 doesn't have an official release date but it is likely to appear on the big screens in 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

