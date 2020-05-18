The Croods 2 development, cast revealed, what latest we know

Since The Croods 2 got the official release date, fans have become desperate to know what they can see in the second movie. The first movie launched in the first phase of 2013 brought massive success that paved the way to the making of The Croods 2. Read further to get the latest updates on the second movie.

The Croods 2 initially had a release period in September 2020. But the movie was postponed to December 2020. The movie may have an official release date, but no trailer has been released yet.

Developmental works for The Croods 2 stopped due to the outbreak of Covid-19. The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire global entertainment industry to a standstill. Thus, the current release date in December is subjected to change based on the world's health situation.

Many fans believe that Dreamwork will be able to release The Croods 2 in December 2020 as it has almost finished the majority of its task. It started developing The Croods 2 in April 2013. However, DreamWorks cancelled the production of The Croods 2 in November 2016. According to reports, there had been doubts about proceeding with the project before Universal's acquisition of DreamWorks, and it was DreamWorks' decision to cancel the film.

Again DreamWorks and Universal announced in September 2017 that The Croods 2 was back in production with a release date scheduled for September 18, 2020. Fans believe that they have been able to complete in a couple of years the majority of tasks required before premiering an animated movie.

Each of the voice actors from The Croods is likely to return in the second movie. Nicolas Cage as Grug Crood, Emma Stone as Eep Crood, Ryan Reynolds as Guy, Catherine Keener as Ugga Crood, Cloris Leachman as Gran, Clark Duke as Thunk Crood, Chris Sanders as Belt and Randy Thom as Sandy Crood are likely to return.

The Croods 2 is slated to premiere on December 23, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the computer-animated movies.

