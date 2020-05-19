Left Menu
Netflix denies reducing streaming bitrates in South Africa

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 19-05-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 15:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Netflix has not yet rolled back a temporary reduction in video streaming bitrates in South Africa, the company confirmed to MyBroadband.

In an effort to ease the burden of data traffic on networks during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company temporarily lowered bitrates in Europe from mid-March.

It later implemented the same measures in South Africa and the rest of Africa.

At the time, it told MyBroadband the reduction would be effective starting 23:59 on 30 March 2020 and would last for a period of 30 days.

This meant the streaming quality should have reverted to normal levels by the end of April.

However, the company told MyBroadband it has not made the switchback as yet. Netflix said it will gradually lift bitrates in each country as network conditions allow.

"As network conditions improve we will begin lifting the bitrate caps we introduced in March on a country-by-country basis, "Netflix said.

According to a report from FlatpanelsHD, it appears these bitrates have returned to normal in certain European countries.

Netflix subscribers in Denmark, Germany, and Norway have reported they are measuring 4K HDR streaming bitrates at up to 15Mbps, up from 7.62Mbps.

