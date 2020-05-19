Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boney Kapoor's house help tests positive for COVID-19, says his family is under self-quarantine

Film producer Boney Kapoor on Tuesday said that one of his house helps has tested positive for coronavirus. The Kapoor family, however, is fine and asymptomatic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 18:48 IST
Boney Kapoor's house help tests positive for COVID-19, says his family is under self-quarantine
Film producer Boney Kapoor (file). Image Credit: ANI

Film producer Boney Kapoor on Tuesday said that one of his house helps has tested positive for coronavirus. The Kapoor family, however, is fine and asymptomatic. The film producer issued a written statement in this regard which was shared on social media by his star daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

"Message from Boney Kapoor -- I would like to inform you that our house staff...has tested positive for Covid-19. He was unwell on Saturday evening, was sent for tests and kept in isolation," the statement read. "My children, our other staff at home and I, are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact we haven't left our home since the lockdown started," he added.

Kapoor further added that his family is under self-quarantine for the next 14 days and will follow all government guidelines diligently. "All of us will be in self-quarantine for the next 14 days. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by the BMC as well as their medical team. We are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and the BMC for their swift response," the 'Mr India' producer said in the statement.

"I am sharing this information because it is important not to feed rumours and panic. We will take all precautions as required." The statement added that he hoped the staff member "will recover and be back at home with us soon." With a single-day jump of 4,970 cases, the COVID-19 count in India breached the one lakh mark on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total COVID-19 cases in the country reached 1,01,139. As many as 134 deaths were reported due to the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,163.(ANI)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 5 hospitals enrol in ICMR study to assess efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine

Five hospitals have enrolled so far for an observational study being conducted by ICMR to assess the efficacy of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medication against COVID-19 among healthcare personnel. Five hospitals --...

DoT gears up to handle telecom network disruption from 'Amphan' cyclone

The Department of Telecom DoT has set up a round-the-clock control room for managing and restoring communication network disruption in view of the impending super cyclonic storm Amphan, a top official said on Tuesday. Telecom Secretary A...

Maharashtra reports 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 37,158: Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Maharashtra reports 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 37,158 Health Minister Rajesh Tope....

90 COVID-19 cases in Himachal so far

A total of 90 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Himachal Pradesh as of Tuesday, said the state health department in a bulletin. According to the bulletin, 45 patients have recovered from the disease while 38 patients are active coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020