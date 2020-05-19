Boney Kapoor's house help tests positive for COVID-19, says his family is under self-quarantine

Film producer Boney Kapoor on Tuesday said that one of his house helps has tested positive for coronavirus. The Kapoor family, however, is fine and asymptomatic. The film producer issued a written statement in this regard which was shared on social media by his star daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

"Message from Boney Kapoor -- I would like to inform you that our house staff...has tested positive for Covid-19. He was unwell on Saturday evening, was sent for tests and kept in isolation," the statement read. "My children, our other staff at home and I, are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact we haven't left our home since the lockdown started," he added.

Kapoor further added that his family is under self-quarantine for the next 14 days and will follow all government guidelines diligently. "All of us will be in self-quarantine for the next 14 days. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by the BMC as well as their medical team. We are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and the BMC for their swift response," the 'Mr India' producer said in the statement.

"I am sharing this information because it is important not to feed rumours and panic. We will take all precautions as required." The statement added that he hoped the staff member "will recover and be back at home with us soon." With a single-day jump of 4,970 cases, the COVID-19 count in India breached the one lakh mark on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total COVID-19 cases in the country reached 1,01,139. As many as 134 deaths were reported due to the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,163.(ANI)