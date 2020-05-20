Left Menu
Development News Edition

Daniel Radcliffe finds Rupert Grint's baby news 'super weird'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-05-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 10:01 IST
Daniel Radcliffe finds Rupert Grint's baby news 'super weird'

Actor Daniel Radcliffe says he felt "super weird" when he found out that his "Harry Potter" co-star Rupert Grint became a father recently. Grint welcomed a baby girl with actor-girlfriend Georgia Groome early this month.

Radcliffe, who along with Grint and Emma Watson achieved global popularity as child actors from "Harry Potter" films, said the news hit him that he and his co-actors were growing up. "I texted him the other day and said I was so happy for him and it's very very cool. It's also like super weird, for me, to think that we are all at the age where we are all having children, but we definitely are," the 30-year-old actor said on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen".

He also joked how their trio, including Emma Watson, were "terrible yardsticks for how old people are". "It's weird for all of us. I remember when I turned 30 I remember a lot of people in my life were really depressed to find out that they're lapped," Radcliffe quipped.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Japanese pub aims to clean up with disinfectant spray machine

As Japans restaurants and bars slowly open up from a coronavirus lockdown, many are looking to reassure the public that dining out is safe again and one Japanese-style izakaya pub thinks it has found the perfect solution.The pub in Tokyos n...

Thailand reports 1 new coronavirus case, no new deaths

Thailand on Wednesday confirmed one new coronavirus case, bringing its total cases to 3,034.There were no additional deaths reported. The new case, a Thai citizen traveling from Bahrain, was detected during quarantine, said a spokesman for ...

Man sentenced to death in Singapore via Zoom call

A man has been sentenced to death in Singapore via a Zoom video-call for his role in a drug deal, the city-states first case where capital punishment has been delivered remotely.Punithan Genasan, a 37-year-old Malaysian, received the senten...

FOREX-Euro ticks up on EU joint recovery fund, yen near 5-week low

The euro held firm on Wednesday, basking in the afterglow of a Franco-German proposal for a common fund that could move Europe closer to the fiscal union while the yen languished near five-week lows amid mildly positive risk sentiment. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020