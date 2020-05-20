Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taapsee Pannu shares throwback picture of temporary tattoo, pens memories from 'Game Over'

Showcasing her temporary tattoo and reminiscing the first day of shoot on her 2019 flick 'Game Over,' actor Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday shared yet another throwback picture featuring a gaming console, that she made especially for the film.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 14:09 IST
Taapsee Pannu shares throwback picture of temporary tattoo, pens memories from 'Game Over'
Photo of the tattoo shared by Taapsee Pannu (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Showcasing her temporary tattoo and reminiscing the first day of shoot on her 2019 flick 'Game Over,' actor Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday shared yet another throwback picture featuring a gaming console, that she made especially for the film. The 32-year-old star put out the picture on Instagram of the tattoo that shows a gaming console within a black heart. The 'Sand Ki Aankh' star also penned the memories associated with the inked art and the first day of the shoot. She wrote, "First day on the set of #GameOver and this tattoo became the annoying take away for me n for everyone who saw the film."

The 'Naam Shabana' star also noted her love for tattoos and talked about maintaining the temporary ones. She said, "I love tattoos personally so I get really excited about getting tattoos done for films but since they r the temporary ones maintaining them becomes a pain especially in the humid Chennai weather." Pannu shared that the tattoo became an accessory for her in the film as her character Swapna didn't ever wear one, and she remember handling it with 'a lot of care'. She wrote, "This tattoo actually became my accessory (Since Swapna didn't wear any accessory anyway ) which was to be handled with a LOT OF care.#Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."

The post received more than 1 lakh likes from fans and celebrity followers including Neena Gupta Lately, the 'Thappad' star has been sharing many throwback pictures as she earlier announced on Instagram that she will be posting a series to refresh some memories during the coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier, the actor dug out a throwback picture showcasing the immense response received by her romantic drama flick 'Manmarziyaan' at the Toronto International Film Festival, (ANI)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Spaniards ordered to wear masksSpain has made it compulsory for all citizens, including children over six, to wear masks in public spaces as one of Europes strictest lockdowns grad...

'325 special trains ferried migrants from Maha to home states'

A total of 325 special trains have left Maharashtra so far ferrying stranded migrants to their native states, NCP leader and state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday. He also said that 60 more such special trains will depart from...

Cabinet gives ex-post facto approval for J-K (Adaptation of State Laws) Second Order, 2020

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its ex-post facto approval for the Jammu and Kashmir Adaptation of State Laws Second Order, 2020 issued under Section 96 of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.Thi...

Cambodia lifts entry ban from six countries as coronavirus eases

Cambodia has lifted a ban on entry of visitors from Iran, Italy, Germany, Spain, France and the United States that had been put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus, the health ministry said on Wednesday. Despite the easing, foreign v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020