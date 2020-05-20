Academy considers postponing Oscars 2021

Though the 93rd Oscar award ceremony is in February 2021, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences is considering postponing it in response to the coronavirus outbreak, reported Variety. The current telecast date is February 28, 2021, on ABC.

"It's likely they'll be postponed," Variety quoted one of its sources as saying. According to another source of the outlet, the date of the event remains unchanged at ABC.

The president of the Academy, David Rubin had earlier in April told Variety that it was too soon to discuss the 2021 Oscar telecast. "It's impossible to know what the landscape will be. We know we want to celebrate film but we do not know exactly what form it will take," Variety quoted him as saying. (ANI)