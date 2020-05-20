Miley Cyrus rocks her new pixie mullet cut

Using the leisure time during the coronavirus induced lockdown, singer Miley Cyrus has transformed her look with a new hairstyle. The 'Wrecking Ball' singer flaunted her new hair cut on her Instagram story recently.

In the picture that she posted, the 27-year-old musician is seen rocking the pixie mullet cut. According to E! news, celebrity stylist Sally Hershberger helped Miley's mother and actor Tish Cyrus to help her daughter achieve the look.

"I trained Tish well!;) @tishcyrus @mileycyrus #virtualhaircut lol," E! News quoted Sally as saying. Miley is one of the celebrities who is known for experimenting with her hair and stunning in each one of them.

Many other celebrities like Chris Pratt, Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds, and others have also experimented with their hair during the staying-home period. (ANI)