Karnataka Governor Advocates for Enhanced Support in Higher Education Budget

In a fervent appeal during the Karnataka State Public Universities Vice Chancellors' Conference, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot pressed the state government to amplify its financial commitment to higher education in the imminent budget. He underscored the need for structured funding to elevate the sector's prospects.

The Governor highlighted the urgency of addressing persistent vacancies in prominent educational institutions, urging a strategic focus on strengthening government universities. Emphasizing transparency and governance, he called for adherence to central guidelines and the resolution of internal disputes amicably.

Echoing the need for holistic growth, Gehlot advocated for international collaborations and the judicious use of CSR funds to bridge resource gaps. The conference, graced by key political figures, resonated with the shared commitment to fostering educational excellence in Karnataka.