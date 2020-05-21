'Money Heist' actor Itziar Ituno sets English debut

'Money Heist' actor Itziar Ituno sets English debutPTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-05-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 09:49 IST
"Money Heist" star Itziar Ituno will make her English-language debut in the short animation film "Salvation Has No Name". Ituno broke out on the world stage with her performance as Inspector Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon in the hit Netflix series. According to Deadline, the 16-minute stop motion project comes from producers Delaval Film and is being partly funded by the British Film Institute (BFI).
The film will also feature the voice of Yasmine Al Massri, who starred in ABC thriller series "Quantico" . Joseph Wallace is attached to direct and the team includes animators from Wes Anderson's "Fantastic Mr. Fox" and Tim Burton's "Frankenweenie".
The short was being filmed at Aardman Animations, the studio behind "Wallace And Gromit" before the coronavirus pandemic hit. The makers have now launched a Kickstarter to help the project resume post-pandemic.
